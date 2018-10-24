After the murder of Utah track and field student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on Monday night, many honored her on social media. On Tuesday night, the BYU student section — the Roar of Cougars — tweeted that all BYU student-athletes would wear red on Wednesday and that all BYU students are invited to wear red to honor McCluskey.

Our BYU student athletes are wearing RED tomorrow in memory of

Lauren McCluskey.



If you’d like to join, please dress in red to honor this student and the University of Utah. pic.twitter.com/kz7yI0D7TS — The Roar Of Cougars (@byuROC) October 24, 2018

A candlelight vigil will be held in McCluskey's honor tonight at 5 p.m. outside the Park Building in President's Circle on the University of Utah campus.

A vigil for Lauren is scheduled for 5 pm tomorrow on the steps of the Park Building on campus. https://t.co/FMs1dgozyh — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 23, 2018

You can donate to the Lauren McCluskey memorial fund here.

Utah basketball faces five teams ranked in AP preseason Top 25

The Associated Press released itspreseason Top 25 poll, and Utah basketball will face five ranked teams this year. On Dec. 15, the Utes travel to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, to face the No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats. It's the first time the two teams have met since 2005, when the Utes fell to the Wildcats in the Sweet 16, 62-52. It will be the first trip to Kentucky for Utah since November of 1999.

Utah hosts No. 7 Nevada at the Huntsman Center on Dec. 29. The Wolfpack are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017. It's the first meeting between Utah and Nevada since 1987.

Pac-12 schools that are ranked are No. 14 Oregon, No. 21 UCLA and No. 25 Washington.

