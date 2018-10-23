SALT LAKE CITY — Police Tuesday evening were looking for a suspect in a stabbing that left a person critically injured, police said.

Officers were called to a skate park near 900 S. 900 West about 5:20 p.m., Salt Lake Police Lt. Mike Hatch said.

He said the stabbing appeared random but drugs or homelessness might have been factors. The name, age and gender of the person stabbed was not immediately released.

Hatch said police know who the alleged attacker is and officers Tuesday night were looking for him.

Additional details about the stabbing or those involved was not immediately available.