SALT LAKE CITY — NASA captured an image of an iceberg that looks like a perfect rectangle.

What happened: NASA posted a photo on Twitter of an iceberg that looks like a rectangle. A flight for Operation IceBridge captured the photo.

NASA calls the captured design “a tabular iceberg, a type of iceberg both broad and flat,” USA Today reports.

From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z — NASA ICE (@NASA_ICE) October 17, 2018

Bigger picture: "The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf," according to a statement from NASA.

The iceberg is considered to be from the Larsen C ice shelf, which is about the size of Delaware. That iceberg, which represents 1 trillion tons of ice, calved last year, according to USA Today.

Why?: Kelly Brunt, an ice scientists from NASA, told Live Science there’s a reason for the iceberg appearing like a perfect rectangle.