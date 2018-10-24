SALT LAKE CITY — NASA captured an image of an iceberg that looks like a perfect rectangle.
What happened: NASA posted a photo on Twitter of an iceberg that looks like a rectangle. A flight for Operation IceBridge captured the photo.
NASA calls the captured design “a tabular iceberg, a type of iceberg both broad and flat,” USA Today reports.
Bigger picture: "The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf," according to a statement from NASA.
The iceberg is considered to be from the Larsen C ice shelf, which is about the size of Delaware. That iceberg, which represents 1 trillion tons of ice, calved last year, according to USA Today.Comment on this story
Why?: Kelly Brunt, an ice scientists from NASA, told Live Science there’s a reason for the iceberg appearing like a perfect rectangle.
- "We get two types of icebergs: We get the type that everyone can envision in their head that sank the Titanic, and they look like prisms or triangles at the surface and you know they have a crazy subsurface," Brunt told Live Science. "And then you have what are called 'tabular icebergs.'"
- The visible part of the iceberg only represents 10 percent of the entire mass, Fox News reports. The rest is underwater.