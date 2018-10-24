SALT LAKE CITY — Hasbro is blaming Toys R Us for an upcoming round of layoffs.

What’s happening: The toy company Hasbro announced Monday it will lay off employees due to a drop in sales, CBS News reports.

The company’s revenue fell to $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2018. That’s down from $1.7 billion last year.

Sales tanked 12 percent.

CEO Brian Goldner said the end of Toys R Us might be to blame.

"Our third-quarter results reflect the loss of Toys R Us revenues in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific," he said.

How many?: It’s unclear how many people will lose their jobs. Hasbro has about 5,400 employees worldwide. Half of them work in the U.S.

A Hasbro spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal it will impact a “single-digit percentage.”

“While some of these change are difficult, we must ensure we have the right teams in place with the right capabilities to lead the company into the future,” the spokeswoman said

The company will spend $60 million on severance and related costs for the fourth quarter, which includes the holiday season, CBS reports.

Bigger picture: The changes for Hasbro comes as the national toy store chain Toys R Us shut its doors. But Toys R Us might not be dead for long.

The toy company closed its doors in June after a bankruptcy liquidation. But that might not be the end of the road for Geoffrey the Giraffe and his store full of toys — the owners want to bring the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands back into the mainstream, according to The Wall Street Journal.