It's been 10 days since BYU's Zach Wilson led the Cougars over Hawaii in his debut as a starting quarterback, so what can we expect in career start No. 2? How will he respond to a stout Northern Illinois defense, one that sacked Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley seven times earlier this season? Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney explore the challenges the Huskies present. They'll also discuss rising star Isaiah Kaufusi, what's making the rounds on the college sports message boards (Utah's big win over USC and quarterback Jack Tuttle's abrupt departure from the U.), and the Virginia Cavaliers, who are enjoying a solid season under third-year coach Bronco Mendenhall.

