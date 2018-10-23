GRANTSVILLE — A new officer on the Grantsville Police Department recently stopped two men who allegedly had about 65 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle, police said.

When the department's "newest officer" was attending the DUI checkpoint Saturday on the Utah border, he "gained probable cause to search a vehicle and during the search he located approximately 65 pounds of marijuana stashed in the trunk of the vehicle," according to a Facebook post by the department.

"The vehicle was traveling from California to Nebraska and (the officer) was able to use his skills he has learned in his training so far to stop the drugs from being transported across state lines," police wrote.

Nicholas Kemp, 29, and Nicholas Shinn, 22, both of Nebraska, were charged Monday with possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony, and manufacturing or delivering drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, according to court documents.

An affidavit says the officer noticed "flakes of a green leafy substance known to be marijuana on the driver's lap" as he approached the vehicle.

When the officer asked if the men had anything illegal in the car, the driver gave the officer "a grinder with marijuana in it," according to the affidavit.

The officer then found "multiple garbage bags" filled with marijuana in the vehicle, court documents state.