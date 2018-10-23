SALT LAKE CITY — A spate of officer-involved fatal shootings on the Wasatch Front the past two weeks has rekindled discussions about police use of deadly force.

The deadly encounters have occurred even as Utah law enforcement has emphasized de-escalation training and preservation of life and stress management in life-threatening situations. But one former police chief says new officers are well-trained on how to shoot, but sorely lack training on when to shoot.

Police say they're seeing increased violence in the streets, and people less wiling to obey officers' commands and more willing to challenge authority. They say officers encounter more people who struggle with drugs and mental health issues. Unheard of two decades ago, so-called "suicide by cop" attempts have become fairly common.

"My wife's like, 'Man, it feels like there's lot of bad stuff happening in our state right now,'" said Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, a longtime Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant.

The killing Monday of a man who investigators say was holding a knife to his mother's throat was the sixth police shooting in Utah in two weeks, and the third involving a Unified police officer in five days. West Jordan, Orem and Tooele police were involved in the others. Men were killed in five of the six shootings, Tooele being the exception.

Four of the six incidents involved a family dispute or domestic violence incident to which police were called. A man held a knife, or threatened others or police with a knife in four of the cases. In the Tooele case, the man pointed a gun at police, while police recovered a gun from a car in another case.

An outside agency will review each of the fatal shootings to determine if the officers were justified under state law in using deadly force.

Though at least one veteran police chief couldn't recall a yearlong stretch with more police shootings, he cautions against lumping together what has happened the past two weeks or saying the state's law enforcers are out of control. Each situation has a unique set of circumstances.

"I'm comfortable that this is not a law enforcement-created trend," said Bountiful Police Chief Tom Ross, who heads the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.

Police agencies, he said, have focused on diffusing potentially deadly confrontations and have made efforts to connect with and better understand residents in the communities they patrol.

Police would rather talk through a situation for hours than pull their gun, Perry said.

"I don’t know any officer that is trigger happy," he said.

A string of officer-involved fatal shootings in Utah and around the country in 2015 prompted Utah lawmakers to study police tactics and training.

Spencer Austin, Utah's chief deputy attorney general who heads the criminal division, wrote an analysis of the use of deadly force for the Utah Legislature at that time. He found better training and greater accountability were two factors authorities consistently cited in reducing police use of force.

The Legislature subsequently empowered the attorney general to create a training center and provide resources for police. Under the law, the attorney general provides statewide training and information on investigating use of force, tactical disengagement, sanctity and preservation of life, and stress management.

The curriculum includes live-action scenarios in a state-of-the-art simulator along with education on how to interact with people, including minorities, refugees and non-English speakers and those with disabilities or mental health challenges.

Attorney General Sean Reyes said last year the hope is that the training would "drastically lessen" the chances of residents or officers being lost to violent interactions.

Perry called the simulator an "incredible" training tool.

"But even with that, you can’t control what the public is going to do," he said "When you get in real life, things can change."

Bob Wadman, a former police chief in four U.S. cities including Orem, said the emphasis on de-escalation and community-oriented policing are steps in the right direction but insufficient.

New officers, he said, enter the police force knowing how to shoot a gun but not when to pull the trigger. They also lack life experience among the different cultures and environments on the street, Wadman said.

Beauticians, he said, undergo more training than police officers. New officers are typically assigned to weekend night shifts in the worst neighborhoods with the least experienced supervisors, he said.

"Then we act surprised when things don't go well," said Wadman, a retired Weber State University criminal justice professor.

It takes uniformed, street-level officers three to four years to become skilled in their jobs, he said.

Perry, chairman of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, is looking at a new Texas law aimed at reducing police killings.

The state now requires high school students to watch a video on how to deal appropriately with police at traffic stops. He said he doesn't want to make it mandatory in Utah, but maybe a video could be available online or be part of the driver education program.

"We've seen a lot of change in demeanor, more so across the nation than in Utah. But even in Utah, we have people who just won't comply. We try and pull them over and they take off," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. "They see no point in respecting law enforcement, and it's tough."

Several recent incidents have involved a man holding a knife to a person's neck and refusing to put it down when police ordered them to do so.

"I know people say, 'Well, it was just a knife.' Well, just a knife can kill people," Rivera said, citing a case where a man stabbed his grandmother to death and was threatening his stepgrandfather before police shot and killed him.

It doesn't take many seconds for someone with a knife to get to an officer, she said

Emotionally charged domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous situations police officers face "because it's the unknown. You don't know how far that person has gone, and it happens so quickly."

Rivera said family disputes involving weapons aren't handled differently than other potentially violent confrontation.

"They're all treated the same, really. You have to look at what level of force you're using and are you justified in using that," she said.

Robert Whittle, the father of the man police killed Monday while he held a knife to his mother's throat, questioned why police didn't use a stun gun.

Officers are trained to use the lowest level of force and upgrade it based on the person's actions, Rivera said. Sometimes Tasers or pepper balls fail to subdue a person.

Ross said no officer wants to live with having taken a life.

"I cringe whenever I see these stories (of officer-involved shootings) because I know a family somewhere is now suffering and I know that an officer or officers are suffering, too," he said. "There's no just easy way to revolve that, and it could have a lifelong effect on people."