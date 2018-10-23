MURRAY — Officials have identified a woman who died Monday after she was hit by a TRAX train.

Marta Young, 66, of Midvale, was hit at a crossing when she appeared to be distracted, said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.

He said a Blue Line train was southbound in Murray at 5900 South and 300 West where 5900 South intersects with the alignment. "At the last second, a female pedestrian walked out in front of the train, was struck and killed," Arky said.

He said officials are reviewing video from the scene and do not know why the woman was distracted. It did not look like she was on her phone, Arky said.

"That's what makes this a real tragedy. The crossing gates were down, the lights were flashing, all the warning signals were working, and unfortunately it appears as though we had a pedestrian who was distracted or just wasn't paying attention," he said.