HEBER CITY — A Duchesne woman and her unborn child died Tuesday from injuries received in a head-on crash over the weekend, officials said.

The woman's husband remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Shantell Young, 22, and her husband were in an Audi eastbound on U.S. 40 about 13 miles east of Heber City Saturday when a westbound Ford Explorer veered off the road to the right and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Explorer hit the Audi "nearly head-on," troopers said. The couple in the Audi were both taken to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Tyson TJ Uresti, 22, was arrested for investigation of being in a stolen vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injuries, and several other traffic violations. In addition, he had at least one warrant out for his arrest at the time of the crash.

Uresti walked away from the crash but was found a mile or two away by troopers responding to the scene, according to a news release from the UHP. Uresti told police that his friend was the driver, but "evidence suggested that (Uresti) was the driver," troopers said.

Troopers also said they learned the Ford Explorer Uresti was driving was stolen recently out of Duchesne County.

The crash comes two days after Uresti was charged in 4th District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

On Monday, Uresti was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; failure to remain at an accident, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor. He was also charged with failure to stay in one lane and having no valid license, both infractions.

Because the woman and her unborn child have died, investigators from the UHP will meet with the Wasatch County Attorney's Office to determine whether additional charges of automobile homicide should be filed in the case, UHP Sgt. Nick Street said.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Young family.