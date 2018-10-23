PROVO — Just in time for BYU’s first exhibition game, coach Dave Rose announced Tuesday that senior forward Luke Worthington and junior guard TJ Haws have been selected captains in a vote by their teammates.

The Cougars host Saint Martin’s, a Division II school located in Lacey, Washington, Wednesday (7 p.m. MDT, BYUtv) at the Marriott Center.

“Everybody’s ready and everybody’s talking about it. It’s an exciting time of year,” Worthington said of the opportunity to face an opponent for the first time this season. “Once this ball gets rolling, things start moving really fast. Getting to play someone else is going to feel really good. Then you’re in the season. Every game you play is another opponent you have to prep for. That’s what’s exciting, getting to analyze different teams and see how good we really are.”

BYU tips off the regular season in two weeks, on Nov. 6, at Nevada.

Rose wasn’t surprised to see the Wolf Pack check in at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason poll released earlier this week.

“We felt that would be the case with Nevada with all the returning players. They had a couple of guys put their names in the draft and come back,” he said. “Hopefully we can beat them and then they’ll stay in the top 25 the rest of the year. That’s kind of the plan. We’ll see what happens.”

EASIER FOR HARDNETT: Junior guard Jahshire Hardnett scored 18 points in last Friday’s Cougar Tipoff.

“He feels more comfortable in our system. Any player, their first year, is trying to find where they fit and how they fit,” Rose said. “The second year, they understand it a lot more, they prepare for it differently and they know where their opportunity is going to be. With Jahshire, he’s a guy who continues to increase his confidence on both ends of the floor. You’ll see a real improvement in how he affects the game on the offensive end.”

“Last year I wasn’t as comfortable as I am now,” Hardnett said. “We’re playing at a pace that I’ve played my whole life. I’m a lot more confident.”

LEE’S STATUS: Forward Kolby Lee, a 6-foot-9 freshman, is still dealing with a foot injury, Rose said.

“We’re not getting a lot of good feedback for Kolby. Hopefully he can work through it. He sees another doctor (Wednesday). I feel for him because he’s put in a lot of time during the summer. We need big guys. We’re kind of size-challenged anyway. Hopefully, we can get some good news.”

With Lee out, Worthington is one of the Cougars’ few post players.

“It’s been pretty comfortable for me down that as far as rebounding and boxing guys out. It’s been flowing pretty well,” he said. “There’s a lot of similarities with last year’s team with the way it looks size-wise. We have the pieces that we need, and it’s been pretty good for all of us so far.”

***********

Saint Martin’s at BYU

Wednesday, 7 p.m. MDT, Marriott Center

TV: BYUtv

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM