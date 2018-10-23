NORTH OGDEN — A teen and his younger sister died Tuesday following a head-on crash in North Ogden, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. at 1750 N. 400 East, North Ogden police detective Paul Rhoades said. He said investigators believe a Chrysler was southbound on 400 East when it drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a Toyota head-on.

A 13-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister who were in the Toyota died from their injuries in an area hospital Tuesday afternoon, Rhoades said. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of family members.

The driver of the Toyota was in surgery Tuesday afternoon, Rhoades said.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained broken bones in the crash, the detective said.

The crash remains under investigation.