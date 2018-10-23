Jeremy Sharp, of the Department of Prison Operations, helps Andrew Conrad with his pumpkin as students at the Kauri Sue Hamilton School in Riverton receive pumpkins from inmates at the Utah State Prison Tuesday. The inmates typically harvest a crop of about 2,000 pumpkins each year as part of the Green Thumb Nursery program.

