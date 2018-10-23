OREM — Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and his Democratic challenger James Courage Singer, will face off tonight for an hourlong debate at Utah Valley University, beginning at 6 p.m.

The 3rd Congressional District debate will be broadcast live on KSL-TV and be streamed on deseretnews.com.



Singer says better to have a Democrat in Congress to get results on immigration; Curtis says both parties in Congress failing to come up with solutions#utpol #utdebats #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Singer calls social security nation's best 'anti-poverty' program; Curtis says can't keep promises without doing hard things, like maybe raising age#utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Curtis says environment needs to be improved by small changes all make; Singer says tired of people not taking climate crisis seriously #utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

School safety in light of shootings? Singer calls for

'common sense firearm reform' including assault rifle ban; Curtis says can find reform 'in harmony' with 2nd Amendment#utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Impeaching @realDonaldTrump? Curtis 'extremely high bar' to undo will of people; Singer says effort to make us more divided #utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

On what Congress can do to help women who victims of assault, Singer says believe them, Curtis says Kavanaugh hearings 'gravely hurt cause of women way handled' #utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Curtis says he's not sure government should be responsible for insuring those under 26; can't afford health care for everybody #utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Singer says single payer health care best choice for country, health care shouldn't be treated as commodity because people can die#utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

On health care, Curtis calls individual mandate 'most regressive tax' country has ever seen, says hates to admit some good things about ACA#utpol #utdebates #CD3 — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Singer says medical cannabis needs to be legalized at federal level, many put in prison by feds for drug use #utpol #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

On marijuana decriminalization, Curtis says its a state issue, believes in medical use but if go too far, more harm than good #utpol #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018

Curtis touts work done during first year in office including opioid bill about to be signed by @realDonaldTrump #utpol #utdebates — DNews Politics (@DNewsPolitics) October 24, 2018