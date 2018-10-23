Screenshot

OREM — Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and his Democratic challenger James Courage Singer, will face off tonight for an hourlong debate at Utah Valley University, beginning at 6 p.m.

The 3rd Congressional District debate, the final in a series sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission, will be broadcast live on KSL-TV and be streamed on deseretnews.com.

Deseret News reporter Lisa Riley Roche will be live-tweeting from the event.

Lisa Riley Roche
Lisa Riley Roche Lisa covers politics for Deseret News/KSL and has been reporting for more than 25 years.
