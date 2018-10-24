In floor debate on Utah’s 2011 House redistricting effort, Democrats made it clear that our constitutional process had worked.

"We had a process in place,” Rep. Brian King began, “for coming up with this House map that I think was very much one of integrity."

"I want to dispel any notion,” he went on, "… that our effort in gathering input from people around the state was just a dog and pony show."

"We listened."

From Rep. Christine Watkins: "I’m truly appreciative … for … seeing rural Utah truly represented and stood up for."

Minority Leader David Litvak summed things up: "From the perspective of the minority party, this was a collaborative, cooperative, bipartisan effort."

"As we all know," he then added, "when we started down this (path) … there was a cloud of suspicion over … of whether the … Legislature could redistrict in a fair (and) just manner, and I’m proud to be able to say … that this is an example … that we can be fair, we can be just, we can take input from the public, work together, and come up with a product that puts the public’s interests at the forefront."

Consider the work of UCLA and Yale researchers, reported in reason.com in 2017. They compared the incidence of gerrymandering by legislatures to gerrymandering by un-elected commissions and found that commissions are at least as likely as legislatures to gerrymander. Usually more likely.

The reporter ended with this insight:

H.L. Mencken once quipped, "There is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible and wrong." Independent redistricting commissions appear to be just such a solution.

Drawing fair political maps is much harder than you think. So is identifying gerrymandering.

If you want to play a probability exercise, take two colors of marbles in quantities matching the percentages of likely Republican voters and likely Democratic voters in Utah. Mix them up and then distribute them randomly into four equal piles. Take the average of a few tries to reduce sampling error. You will find that the four piles, like four districts, if distributed by random means, will all tend to be mostly the color you've chosen to represent Republicans. If you want a different outcome than that, you have to draw boundaries with the intent of collecting like-minded communities of interest into intentional groupings.

That sort of intentional grouping to create planned outcomes is sometimes called gerrymandering. And sometimes it’s called fairness.

You decide. But don’t let bureaucrats you have no control over decide for you.

A recent Salt Lake City talk show host saw the proposed commission as a needed check and balance for our government.

But at its core, our constitution makes voters, through free elections, the most powerful check on government power. Unfortunately, a so-called independent commission will never have to face elections. How does this lack of accountability make the Proposition 4 Commission more responsive to voter concerns than are our elected officials? It doesn’t.

This same talk show host repeated Lord Acton’s mantra: "Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely." This new commission, he suggested, would make that stop. How transferring significant responsibility to the supposedly independent commission would somehow void the human tendency to corruption within this new and powerful commission remains unexplained.

If legislators do it, at least they will have to answer to voters on a regular basis.

Vote no on Proposition 4.