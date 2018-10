I’m disturbed about some seemingly farfetched accusations against Mia Love that have come, one after another, in my mailbox the past few days.

This is a political tactic that is often used, of course, coming as it does just before an election and leaving little time for rebuttal. I am an old woman. I’ve seen so much of this kind of politicking in elections that my inclination is to cast a boomerang vote in favor of the accused.

Diane Babcock

South Jordan