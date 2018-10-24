In a few weeks, Orem residents will vote on a $24.5 million bond to improve the fitness center and construct a library hall. Unfortunately, a crucial piece of information has been omitted from informational literature: the cost of servicing this debt for the next 30 years.

The fitness center and library were built in the ’70s, and it is no surprise that they could use updating and expansion. What is surprising, or at least disheartening, is the City Council’s lack of foresight in failing to save adequately to meet these expenses.

The city of Orem will take in nearly $100 million in revenue this year. If Orem invested just half of 1 percent of this budget — $500,000 each year for 20 years (assuming a rate of return of 10 percent) — Orem would have $31 million on hand for capital improvements. Because interest would be working for Orem, citizens would only pay $10 million. By issuing a bond and debt-financing these projects, interest is working against Orem and citizens will end up paying nearly $40 million if the bond is passed.

I frequently use Orem’s library and fitness center and I don’t mind paying for their improvement. I do mind quadrupling the price tag because the City Council can’t see past the next election cycle. It is completely foreseeable that city buildings will need to be updated or replaced after decades of service.

Rather than issuing bonds to fund these projects, the City Council should do what other prudent institutions do: save and invest funds each year to cover these costs.

Amy Pomeroy

Orem