As voters stare down their unusually long ballot this year, they should head to judges.utah.gov before plowing through a slew of questions asking whether to retain judges across the state.

The Utah ballot gives no indicators to help voters decide if judicial retention is appropriate — no political party, no score or track record and no endorsement. Disassociating arbiters of the law from partisanship or platforms is a noteworthy aspect of maintaining judicial independence, but it also leaves voters with little information to guide their decisions. Voting blindly would be a misuse of democratic privilege. But the state hasn’t left voters without easy-to-use tools to make their most informed judicial choices.

The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, established by the Legislature in 2008, is a government agency created to offer performance feedback to judges and give independent recommendations to voters when judges face a retention vote. It consists of 13 members chosen by the various branches of state government, and its makeup is intentionally diverse: No more than seven members may be attorneys, and no more than half may adhere to the same political party.

Volunteers routinely visit courtrooms to evaluate judicial performance based on eight standards, including legal ability, judicial temperament and administrative skills, and visitors to judges.utah.gov will find the recommendation from the commision on each judge. For those wanting a deeper dive, voters can find individual performance evaluations compared to the minimum standard for retention and a full report of surveys taken by jurors, attorneys and courtroom staff members. It’s a powerful yet simple tool that summarizes relevant information in a digestible way.

The significance of the commission goes beyond informing voters, working also to ensure the state maintains a high standard of judicial quality. Judges receive a midterm evaluation from the commission as a chance for “self-improvement,” since judges operate without traditional employment structures or hierarchies.

Utahns deserve fair and humane treatment in all legal proceedings, making this unseen duty of the commission one of the more valuable services to the state. As Matthew B. Durrant, chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court noted, “When there is procedural fairness, people believe they have an opportunity to speak and are listened to. … They feel they are treated with respect and they understand what is happening and why.”

A respectful and independent judiciary is one of the bedrocks of a well-oiled republic, and Utahns should be grateful for the tools and services at their disposal to ensure that republic stands.