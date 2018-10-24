PROVO — BYU needs two more victories to become bowl-eligible.

The Cougars (4-3) have five games remaining — Saturday against Northern Illinois, followed by games at Boise State (Nov. 3) and UMass (Nov. 10). BYU plays its home finale against New Mexico State (Nov. 17) and it finishes the season at arch-rival Utah (Nov. 24).

Various outlets have released this week’s bowl projections. Here’s where they project the Cougars to play in the postseason, for what it’s worth:

Sports Illustrated — BYU vs. Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

Watchstadium.com — BYU vs. South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20.

USA Today — BYU vs. Houston in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19.

ESPN — BYU vs. Eastern Michigan in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 or BYU vs. Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22.

Sporting News — BYU vs. Temple in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22.

DIFFERENT DEFENSE: The obvious difference for BYU in its 49-23 victory over Hawaii was Zach Wilson’s first start at quarterback.

But the defense was different, too, that night as the Cougars limited the Rainbow Warriors to 63 rushing yards and 311 yards of total offense.

“There definitely was a difference in our defense,” said senior defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi, who recorded eight tackles, two sacks and two tackles-for-loss against Hawaii. “The thing that brought it about was, in previous weeks we were trying to contain stuff instead of trying to stop someone. You’re playing in a mindset where you absorb all of the blows. It’s like, no, we’re going to be the ones dealing the blows to them and they’re going to have to fix that.”

PRACTICE COMPETITION: BYU coaches have been saying all season that players need to compete every day in practice to fight for starting spots and earn playing time.

Offensive lineman Austin Hoyt said that’s a change from last season.

“It causes guys to work really hard during practice. I’ve noticed this year, a lot of guys focus on the details, making sure they get the techniques right and making sure they know their assignments,” he said. “That’s a big difference-maker in who plays more and who doesn’t. Having that mentality that your position is never solidified and you always have to work for it has caused us to practice really hard.”