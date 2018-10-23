PROVO — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found Monday afternoon in the Provo River.

According to the Provo Police Department, Kathleen Lewis, 64, was found by a fisherman in the river near 900 N. 800 West.

She lived in the area, police said. Investigators believe her body was not in the river long before the fisherman found her.

Officials say Lewis's injuries were consistent with falling down the river bank and hitting her head, "but a body in the river is obviously suspicious, and we are pursuing every investigative opportunity to learn what happened."

Investigators do not suspect foul play or have any suspects, police said, but anyone who saw Lewis on Monday or has information about what she was doing is asked to call the department at 801-852-6210.