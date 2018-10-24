ENOUGH SAID

Jack Tuttle, the highest recruited quarterback in Ute history, bailed out halfway through his freshman season, with intent to transfer.

“We wish Jack the best,” coach Kyle Whttingham said, “and have no further information to add at this time.”

No problem.

With Tyler Huntley leading the team to its third straight 40-point outing, that’s all the information anyone needs.

SAY NAY

Utah’s 41-28 win over USC last Saturday resonated with Whittingham.

“That’s Pac-12 football at its finest,” he said.

USC is expected to soon file a dissenting opinion.

SIMPLER TIMES

Whittingham went on to say, “it’s a shame we cannibalize each other” in conference play.

Ah, for the days when the teams merely wanted to obliterate, destroy and nuke one another.

PLAN C

The Golden State Warriors have the first ever reversible championship rings.

The tops can be unscrewed and flipped, to provide a different look — either blue sapphire or white diamonds.

After losing to the Nuggets, team officials are adding a third look: a tanzanite frowny face.

BALANCING ACT

USA Gymnastics interim president Mary Bono resigned after four days over a tweet about Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ad campaign.

She said defending her position “would have made my leading USGA a liability.”

In other words, she was having trouble staying on the balance beam.

DUMB LUCK

After dropping a Sunday match that would have clinched a playoff spot for Real Salt Lake, coach Mike Petke wasn’t pulling punches.

“There’s a one-in-a-million chance now that we get to the playoffs,” he said. “That’s it.”

Lloyd Christmas: “So you’re sayin’ there’s a chance.”

UTAH’S REVENGE

WalletHub.com rates Salt Lake 46th among America’s 182 “Best Foodie Cities.”

Gordon Hayward is thinking: “Was food poisoning one of the criteria?”

GRUDGE MATCH

“This is not a rivalry. I don’t know our record against them, but it’s pretty bad. They always kick our (expletive).”

Who said it?

A. Joel Embiid on playing the Celtics.

B. BYU after losing to Utah State.

SENIOR CIRCUIT

Forty-five-year-old Denise Mueller-Korenek set a paced bicycle world record — male or female — at Bonneville Salt Flats last month, reaching 183.9 mph.

This after a 23-year break from racing to raise three kids and run a family business.

George Foreman, go to your corner.

A REAL GAMER

NFL Network sideline reporter Melissa Stark after being hit in the head by a football during a live shot: “I might be on the injury report. I’m now officially questionable.”