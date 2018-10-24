For the second-straight week, Dixie State freshman forward Whitley Johns has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for her performances in the Trailblazers’ two-match conference road sweep last weekend.

Johns continued her outstanding work as she tallied four goals on the road trip, two of which were eventual game-winning tallies. The freshman scored goals in both halves in the Trailblazers’ 5-1 result at New Mexico Highlands (5-1) last Friday, then followed that up with her third-straight two-goal match with two first-half scores in DSU’s 2-0 win at Colorado State-Pueblo (2-0) this past Sunday.

Johns has scored at least one goal in four-straight matches and has found the back of the net in eight of DSU’s 15 matches overall. She also has seven goals and 16 points (with two assists) in this current stretch. She enters the final weekend of the 2018 regular season as the RMAC leader in game-winning goals (six) and is second in the conference in total goals (11) and points (25).

Dixie State wraps up the 2018 regular season at home with two crucial league matches as the Trailblazers look to clinch an RMAC postseason tournament berth. DSU opens the homestand vs. Colorado Mesa on Senior Day this Thursday inside Trailblazer Stadium at 7:30 p.m., followed by the regular season finale vs. Western Colorado on Saturday in a match played at Dixie High School beginning at noon.