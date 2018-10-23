SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Joanna Gaines says she’s thankful for her husband.

What happened: The “Fixer Upper” star shared a sweet message to her husband, Chip Gaines, on Instagram this week, thanking him for the last 15 years as they helped grow their company, Magnolia.

“It all started with a dream that I jotted down on a legal pad back in 2003,” Joanna Gaines wrote. “Thank you Chip Carter for helping me turn what was on that piece of paper into a reality. These last 15 years have been equal parts scary and exciting and there’s no one else I’d rather by my side than you.”

Bigger picture: The Gaines family hosted their annual “Silobration” event in Waco, Texas. The event includes the Magnolia Market, where there are food trucks, vendors and live music, People magazine reports.

Joanna Gaines posted a slew of photos to Instagram of her and Chip to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their company.

Celebration: 2018 has been a banner year for the couple. As I wrote about before, they ended their run on “Fixer Upper” amid giving birth to a new child, named Crew, back in June.