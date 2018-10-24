OREM — The 3A volleyball tournament begins Wednesday at the UCCU Center at 4 p.m and runs through Thursday. An updated bracket can be found here. Below is Wednesday's schedule with embeds for all four courts.
Court 1
- South Summit vs. Juab, 4 p.m.
- Carbon vs. South Sevier, 5:30 p.m.
- Union/Grand loser vs. Judge/Emery loser, 7 p.m.
- Delta/Grantsville loser vs. North Sanpete/Maeser Prep loser, 8:30 p.m.
Court 2
- San Juan vs. Providence Hall, 4 p.m.
- Morgan vs. Richfield, 5:30 p.m.
- Union/Grand winner vs. Judge/Emery winner, 7 p.m.
- Delta/Grantsville winner vs. North Sanpete/Maeser Prep winner, 8:30 p.m.
Court 3
- Union vs. Grand, 4 p.m.
- Delta vs. Grantsville, 5:30 p.m.
- South Summit/Juab winner vs. San Juan/Providence Hall winner, 7 p.m.
- Carbon/South Sevier winner vs. Morgan/Richfield winner, 8:30 p.m.
Court 4
- Judge vs. Emery, 4 p.m.
- North Sanpete vs. Maeser Prep, 5:30 p.m.
- South Summit/Juab loser vs. San Juan/Providence Hall loser, 7 p.m.
- Carbon/South Sevier loser vs. Morgan/Richfield loser, 8:30 p.m.