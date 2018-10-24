clayllama - Fotolia
OREM — The 3A volleyball tournament begins Wednesday at the UCCU Center at 4 p.m and runs through Thursday. An updated bracket can be found here. Below is Wednesday's schedule with embeds for all four courts.

Court 1

  • South Summit vs. Juab, 4 p.m.
  • Carbon vs. South Sevier, 5:30 p.m.
  • Union/Grand loser vs. Judge/Emery loser, 7 p.m.
  • Delta/Grantsville loser vs. North Sanpete/Maeser Prep loser, 8:30 p.m.

Court 2

  • San Juan vs. Providence Hall, 4 p.m.
  • Morgan vs. Richfield, 5:30 p.m.
  • Union/Grand winner vs. Judge/Emery winner, 7 p.m.
  • Delta/Grantsville winner vs. North Sanpete/Maeser Prep winner, 8:30 p.m.

Court 3

  • Union vs. Grand, 4 p.m.
  • Delta vs. Grantsville, 5:30 p.m.
  • South Summit/Juab winner vs. San Juan/Providence Hall winner, 7 p.m.
  • Carbon/South Sevier winner vs. Morgan/Richfield winner, 8:30 p.m.

Court 4

  • Judge vs. Emery, 4 p.m.
  • North Sanpete vs. Maeser Prep, 5:30 p.m.
  • South Summit/Juab loser vs. San Juan/Providence Hall loser, 7 p.m.
  • Carbon/South Sevier loser vs. Morgan/Richfield loser, 8:30 p.m.
