I occasionally hear the term “tragedy” to describe a loss in sports. But I’ve always thought the term was overwrought.

Tragedy is how you describe the death of Ute track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey, not the outcome of a game. Looking at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News from the day Lauren signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Utah, I see friends and family surrounding her.

AP In the Nov. 19, 2014 photo, Pullman High School senior Lauren McCluskey is surrounded by her family before signing a letter of intent in Pullman, Wash., to compete in track for the University of Utah. McCluskey was shot and killed outside of a University of Utah dormitory on campus in Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

She wore her high school letter jacket with a Utah shirt underneath. It reflected the sweetness and optimism of young amateur athletes, not heading to the pros, but going off to college with high hopes.

On Monday she was shot and killed in Salt Lake City by an ex-boyfriend.

School officials and coaches have expressed heartfelt condolences, as have many on social media. It is such an unthinkable occurrence. From what I read, she was a model athlete and person, the kind every school wants as a representative.

I can’t heal the family’s pain, but I hope to avoid misusing words such as tragedy to inflate the effects losing games. Instead, I can use words like “disappointing” or “demoralizing.”

Without knowing Lauren, I can only go by what people have said. It sounds like she fit the description of another term that is overused in athletics, but applies better to her life: greatness.