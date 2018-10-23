1 of 3
View 3 Items
AP
This Aug. 21, 2018 photo, provided by the University of Utah, shows Lauren McCluskey, a member of the University of Utah cross country and track and field team. McCluskey, a University of Utah student was shot and killed on campus by a former boyfriend Melvin Rowland, who was found dead hours later inside a church Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, authorities said. (Steve C. Wilson/University of Utah via AP)
Related Links

I occasionally hear the term “tragedy” to describe a loss in sports. But I’ve always thought the term was overwrought.

Tragedy is how you describe the death of Ute track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey, not the outcome of a game. Looking at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News from the day Lauren signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Utah, I see friends and family surrounding her.

AP
In the Nov. 19, 2014 photo, Pullman High School senior Lauren McCluskey is surrounded by her family before signing a letter of intent in Pullman, Wash., to compete in track for the University of Utah. McCluskey was shot and killed outside of a University of Utah dormitory on campus in Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

She wore her high school letter jacket with a Utah shirt underneath. It reflected the sweetness and optimism of young amateur athletes, not heading to the pros, but going off to college with high hopes.

On Monday she was shot and killed in Salt Lake City by an ex-boyfriend.

1 comment on this story

School officials and coaches have expressed heartfelt condolences, as have many on social media. It is such an unthinkable occurrence. From what I read, she was a model athlete and person, the kind every school wants as a representative.

I can’t heal the family’s pain, but I hope to avoid misusing words such as tragedy to inflate the effects losing games. Instead, I can use words like “disappointing” or “demoralizing.”

Without knowing Lauren, I can only go by what people have said. It sounds like she fit the description of another term that is overused in athletics, but applies better to her life: greatness.

Steve C. Wilson
In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, provided by the University of Utah, shows Lauren McCluskey, a member of the University of Utah cross country and track and field team, runs in Salt Lake City. McCluskey, a University of Utah student was shot and killed on campus by a former boyfriend Melvin Rowland, who was found dead hours later inside a church Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, authorities said. (Steve C. Wilson/University of Utah via AP)
Brad Rock
Brad Rock Brad has been a sports columnist at the Deseret News since 1994.