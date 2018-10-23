SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t let your heart go on just yet. Blue Star Line announced Monday that it will launch Titanic II in 2022, USA Today reports.

What’s happening: The ship will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England, before traveling to New York 110 years after the first attempt. It will follow the same path as the original Titanic, which traveled through the North Atlantic before meeting a dark ending when it sank after sideswiping an iceberg in 1912.

The new ship will include 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members, which is about the same as the original.

The new ship will come with better safety technology and plenty of lifeboats.

The ship is being built in China.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” Blue Line chairman Clive Palmer told MSN.

The Titanic II is casting off from Dubai to New York. Would you get aboard? pic.twitter.com/f5DNyLKBPV — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 21, 2018

Not one voyage: The ship will take on more routes after the maiden voyage.

Delay: The ship’s construction was first announced in September. Blue Star Line wanted to build the ship in 2015, but a financial dispute delayed construction, according to a press release.

Cost: The ship will cost $500 million to make, which is $300 million more than it cost James Cameron to film the 1997 film “Titanic,” Uproxx reports.

The bigger picture: The idea of a second Titanic hits into the veins of modern pop culture. The “Titanic” film is the second-highest grossing film ever, earning $2.187 billion 20 years ago (So about $3.4 billion today), according to Box Office Mojo.