Real Salt Lake took to the pitch Sunday afternoon in Portland against the Timbers. With the Timbers only two points ahead of Real in the standings, both teams needed a win to insure a playoff berth. Portland struck first with a Larrys Mabiala goal in the 15th minute.

In the second half, a 69th minute goal from Diego Chara and a Sebastian Blanco 87th minute goal allowed the Timbers to win easily, 3-0, in the season finale. Now, Real waits and hopes the LA Galaxy don't win their match-up next week against the Houston Dynamo, or they will see themselves out of the playoffs in three out of the last four seasons.

Nick Rimando (5.5) - Rimando getting scored on three times is inexcusable, but the backline for Real certainly struggled to help their goaltender. His five saves made this match seem closer than it actually was.

Aaron Herrera (6.5) - Most of the attack from the Timbers came opposite of the side Herrera was on. When Herrera's chances came, he lived up to his defensive bill in a match that severely lacked the concept.

Justen Glad (5.5) - Glad got all turned around in the possession that Sebastian Blanco scored. He overplayed, and Blanco made Glad, and Rimando, pay dearly. On a brighter note, Glad almost scored in the 51st minute with a point-break strike off a corner.

Marcelo Silva (5) - Unfortunately, this season was a frustrating one for Silva. He was in and out of the lineup because of an injury, and it cost him on the pitch against the Timbers.

Brooks Lennon (6) - The experiment might be over for Lennon in the backline. There were multiple times that Lennon attacked up field, but couldn't get back in the possession to help the defense.

Stephen Sunday (7) - Sunny played hard in the midfield, going 4/4 on successful tackles to repossess the ball. When healthy, Sunny adds a new dynamic in the midfield that helps with the team's athleticism.

Kyle Beckerman (5.5) - Beckerman received a yellow in the 27th minute. It made him cut back on his aggression in the match, and losing the possession battle (57 percent to 43 percent) had a lot to do with the early card.

Joao Plata (6.5) - In the 49th minute, Plata had his best look of the night: a one-timer. However, the ball sailed over the crossbar. Plata's two shots were both quality, but not worth any points unfortunately.

Albert Rusnák (6) - Rusnák had a relatively quiet afternoon. He had two shots, but not much else to help create for Real.

Jefferson Savarino (6) - Savarino paced Real with 3 shots during the match. Additionally, his passing accuracy was quite accurate at 80 percent.

Damir Kreilach (5.5) - At the top of the attack, Coach Mike Petke used Kreilach again, but this time it was to no avail. He didn't take a shot and his creation at the top was non-existent.

Substitutes:

Corey Baird (5.5) - Baird subbed in for Aaron Herrera in the 72nd minute, but did not add a spark. The rookie ended his regular season by completing only 44 percent of his passes against the Timbers.

Sebastian Saucedo (6) - In the 78th minute, Bofo entered the match for Sunny, as Real was still looking to find a line-up that worked. Saucedo was not the answer either, but he distributed the ball around to open teammates efficiently.