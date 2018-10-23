SALT LAKE CITY — Notable athletes, politicians and public figures mourned the loss of University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey on Tuesday, the day after she was shot and killed in a car near her apartment.

McCluskey was a star on the university’s track and field team.

Gov. Gary Herbert:

My heart goes out to all who have been dealing with the tragic #UofUShooting tonight. Stay safe, and please follow the instructions that come thru https://t.co/QzpotFl9kq — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 23, 2018

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox:

Such a senseless tragedy. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends this morning. https://t.co/MDCiLqdJ3a — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 23, 2018

Just awful and heartbreaking. https://t.co/GY3rAav2Hi — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 23, 2018

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell:

This is so sad to hear! My deepest prayers and condolences out to Lauren’s family! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lFQlKttMSi — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 23, 2018

U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson

We are heartbroken. Please take care of yourselves today. Know that it’s okay not to be okay. And that there is bravery in reaching out to @UofUCounseling, 801-581-6826. https://t.co/RHiuENj1YS — Jenny Wilson for UT (@JennyWilsonUT) October 23, 2018

Utah Rep. John Curtis:

Sue and I join our @UUtah family and the loved ones of Lauren McCluskey in mourning today. An accomplished athlete and scholar, her loss will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. https://t.co/EsN1GgMhu5 — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) October 23, 2018

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski:

Our hearts are with everyone at the @UUtah and the family of Lauren McCluskey. Gratitude to the UofU PD and @slcpd for acting quickly to secure the campus to keep students safe during a tense night. https://t.co/UHKOl7r2EA — Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) October 23, 2018

Washington State Cougars:

Washington State Athletics was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of @utahathletics student-athlete and Pullman-native Lauren McCluskey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends, the University of Utah community, and all those she positively impacted. — WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) October 23, 2018

Cincinnati track and field:

Our thoughts are with @utahathletics, @Utah_trackfield & the family of Lauren McCluskey following last night’s tragic events. pic.twitter.com/sL6k50tm9l — Cincinnati TF & XC (@GoBearcatsTFXC) October 23, 2018

University of Utah baseball:

Our hearts break for Lauren McCluskey, her family, teammates, and friends. Our thoughts are with all of you. #utefamily https://t.co/WWhQ8uSXwf — Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) October 23, 2018

University of Utah athletic director Mark Harlan:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lauren's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/H5q3EKqYUo — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) October 23, 2018

Pac-12 Conference:

Statement from the Pac-12 on the tragic loss of Utah's Lauren McCluskey: pic.twitter.com/Y060avf48m — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 23, 2018

ESPN 700 Bill Riley:

In the wake of the tragic death of Utah Student Athlete Lauren McCluskey last night, there will be no Kyle Whittingham Coach Show tonight at 6pm. We will resume shows next week. #Utes @Utah_Football — Bill Riley (@espn700bill) October 23, 2018

BYU football wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake:

Thoughts and prayers out to Lauren McCluskey, her family and the University of Utah. My heart aches over this tragedy and it will make me hug my baby girl a little tighter today. — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) October 23, 2018

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe:

Prayers are with the McCluskey Family and University of Utah campus community as we mourn Lauren’s passing. https://t.co/2r04Yaof0v — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) October 23, 2018

BYU track and field:

Lauren McCluskey was murdered by an ex-boyfriend who, despite his criminal history, was able to get a gun.



In 2017, 44% of all homicides in Utah were linked to domestic violence. (1/2) https://t.co/XUfgCtPvmb — Jenny Wilson for UT (@JennyWilsonUT) October 23, 2018

Utah State track and field:

We are deeply saddened by the news of this terrible and senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both @Utah_trackfield and the family of Lauren McCluskey. https://t.co/ul2esD6eNQ — USU T&F/XC (@USUTF_XC) October 23, 2018

Pullman Police Department: