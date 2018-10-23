SALT LAKE CITY — Amid the heat of his tight congressional race against Rep. Mia Love, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams on Tuesday announced his 2019 budget proposal with new money for public safety, but without a tax increase.

McAdams called his proposal "structurally balanced," "fiscally sound," and one that prioritizes public safety — "a core responsibility to the people we serve."

The 2019 budget proposal, subject to approval by the Salt Lake County Council, included a renewed commitment of an additional $1.3 million to fully fund the opening of Oxbow Jail, in addition to the $7.4 million funded by the county last year.

The mayor also proposed $3.4 million to help Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera hire and retain public safety officers — an issue the sheriff has struggled with recently. Earlier this year, Oxbow wasn't on track to fully open because the sheriff faced staffing shortages due to difficulty competing with other agencies with higher pay.

"Although fiscal discipline and commitment from Sheriff Rivera, council members, and state partners has created a financial way forward to opening more jail space, what we now need are staff to work there," McAdams said.

The Oxbow Jail is designed to handle misdemeanor offenders.

To fund the new public safety money, McAdams also proposed to cut $200,000 from the county government center security operating hours, meaning the building will no longer operate 24/7, but instead close late at night and open early in the morning — a change McAdams said people likely won't notice.

McAdams also offered his condolences to the family of Lauren McCluskey, the University of Utah student who police say was killed in a shooting Monday night, while proposing to set aside $500,000 to "bolster public safety and put law-breaking criminals behind bars," looking to the council to decide the specific direction of the funds.

"Public safety is my top priority," McAdams said.

McAdams, however, cited challenges facing Salt Lake County, despite a strong economy. He noted the county's tax rate has consistently gone down over the past five years.

"We all know that, in a growing economy and in a county with a fast-growing population like ours, our tax rate will go down even though revenues stay flat," he said. "But our responsibilities are never flat."

Though revenue projections for 2019 are "up slightly," McAdams said, home prices are up by nearly 12 percent since the beginning of 2018 and the jobless rate is down.

Though the county projects some new growth from property and sales taxes, "inflationary increases to expenses such as health care and wages outpace the new revenue," he said.

"Once again, we must find efficiencies and streamline our budget in order to live within our means and not raise taxes."

So, while "taking a scalpel-like approach to where we can do the same with less," McAdams said his budget team cut new requests to the county budget by nearly $18 million from countywide funds to balance the budget.

This story will be updated.