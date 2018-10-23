Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s first NFL touchdown came in a big moment for his New England Patriots team.

With the game tied at 24 in the third quarter, teammate Dont’a Hightower blocked a punt by Chicago’s Pat O’Donnell. After initially struggling to pick up the ball, Van Noy finally scooped it up and ran 29 yards untouched for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:53 left in the third quarter.

The play helped the Patriots rally from down 17-7 to take the 31-24 lead, and proved to be critical in New England’s 38-31 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Van Noy started at linebacker for the Patriots in Week 7 and also had six solo tackles to go with the touchdown, including a tackle for loss. He played 76 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.

“Anytime you can score on special teams, I feel it gives a big boost to the team,” Van Noy said in the locker room postgame, according to the team website.

Here’s a look at how the other locals with NFL ties on active rosters performed during Week 7 of the regular season:

BRONCOS 45, CARDINALS 10

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: Started at left tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps for the Broncos and seven on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps for the Broncos and seven on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Caught one pass for minus-1 yard while playing six offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Caught one pass for minus-1 yard while playing six offensive snaps and 11 on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had two solo special teams tackles while playing 16 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Arizona

No locals on active roster

CHARGERS 20, TITANS 19

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had two solo special teams tackles while playing eight defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

Had two solo special teams tackles while playing eight defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle while playing 34 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played 14 special teams snaps.

PATRIOTS 38, BEARS 31

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps.

Had two solo tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 special teams snaps.

COLTS 37, BILLS 5

Indianapolis

Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Tied for the team lead with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 36 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Tied for the team lead with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 36 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles — including one for no gain on a third-and-1 play — while playing 26 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

TEXANS 20, JAGUARS 7

Houston

No locals on roster

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

LIONS 32, DOLPHINS 21

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 21 special teams snaps.

Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 21 special teams snaps. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle while playing 55 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Played eight special teams snaps.

VIKINGS 37, JETS 17

Minnesota

No locals on roster

New York

No locals on active roster

PANTHERS 21, EAGLES 17

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played two special teams snaps.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Not active for game with a calf injury.

BUCCANEERS 26, BROWNS 23

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

Cleveland

No locals on roster

SAINTS 24, RAVENS 23

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had six carries for 35 yards, including one that converted for a first down on a fake punt, lost a fumble on a fourth-down play and had two solo special teams tackles while playing 26 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Had six carries for 35 yards, including one that converted for a first down on a fake punt, lost a fumble on a fourth-down play and had two solo special teams tackles while playing 26 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 44 defensive snaps and four on special teams before leaving with an unspecified injury.

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had seven tackles, including five solo stops, while playing all 71 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

RAMS 39, 49ERS 10

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing six defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing six defensive snaps and 20 on special teams. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 36 yards and a kickoff return for 23 yards while playing six special teams snaps.

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-high nine tackles, including five solo stops and a special teams tackle, while playing all 61 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 13 on special teams.

REDSKINS 20, COWBOYS 17

Washington

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played four special teams snaps.

Played four special teams snaps. Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had a team-leading four receptions for 43 yards and scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He added two carries for 13 yards while playing 23 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Had a team-leading four receptions for 43 yards and scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He added two carries for 13 yards while playing 23 offensive snaps and three on special teams. Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown for a 91.8 QB rating. He added four rushes for 16 yards while playing all 60 offensive snaps for the Redskins.

Started at quarterback and completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown for a 91.8 QB rating. He added four rushes for 16 yards while playing all 60 offensive snaps for the Redskins. Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had a solo special teams tackle while playing 24 special teams snaps.

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Had one reception for 12 yards on three targets while playing 19 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Had one reception for 12 yards on three targets while playing 19 offensive snaps and six on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.

CHIEFS 45, BENGALS 10

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Started at center and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Chiefs and eight on special teams.

Started at center and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Chiefs and eight on special teams. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played three offensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Played three offensive snaps and 17 on special teams. Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Not active for game.

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Not active for game as he recovers from a sprained MCL.

FALCONS 23, GIANTS 20

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had an assisted tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

New York