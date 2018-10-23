Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s first NFL touchdown came in a big moment for his New England Patriots team.
With the game tied at 24 in the third quarter, teammate Dont’a Hightower blocked a punt by Chicago’s Pat O’Donnell. After initially struggling to pick up the ball, Van Noy finally scooped it up and ran 29 yards untouched for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The play helped the Patriots rally from down 17-7 to take the 31-24 lead, and proved to be critical in New England’s 38-31 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Van Noy started at linebacker for the Patriots in Week 7 and also had six solo tackles to go with the touchdown, including a tackle for loss. He played 76 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.
“Anytime you can score on special teams, I feel it gives a big boost to the team,” Van Noy said in the locker room postgame, according to the team website.
Here’s a look at how the other locals with NFL ties on active rosters performed during Week 7 of the regular season:
BRONCOS 45, CARDINALS 10
Denver
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: Started at left tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps for the Broncos and seven on special teams.
- Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Caught one pass for minus-1 yard while playing six offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Had two solo special teams tackles while playing 16 offensive snaps and 22 on special teams.
Arizona
- No locals on active roster
CHARGERS 20, TITANS 19
Los Angeles
- Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had two solo special teams tackles while playing eight defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.
- Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle while playing 34 offensive snaps and four on special teams.
Tennessee
- LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played 14 special teams snaps.
PATRIOTS 38, BEARS 31
New England
- Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Had two solo tackles while playing 28 defensive snaps.
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.
Chicago
- Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.
- Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 special teams snaps.
COLTS 37, BILLS 5
Indianapolis
- Robert Turbin, RB, Utah State: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.
Buffalo
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Tied for the team lead with seven solo tackles and a tackle for loss while playing 36 defensive snaps and two on special teams.
- Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles — including one for no gain on a third-and-1 play — while playing 26 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
TEXANS 20, JAGUARS 7
Houston
- No locals on roster
Jacksonville
- No locals on roster
LIONS 32, DOLPHINS 21
Detroit
- Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing 21 special teams snaps.
- Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle while playing 55 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
Miami
- John Denney, LS, BYU: Played eight special teams snaps.
VIKINGS 37, JETS 17
Minnesota
- No locals on roster
New York
- No locals on active roster
PANTHERS 21, EAGLES 17
Carolina
- Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played two special teams snaps.
Philadelphia
- Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Not active for game with a calf injury.
BUCCANEERS 26, BROWNS 23
Tampa Bay
- No locals on roster
Cleveland
- No locals on roster
SAINTS 24, RAVENS 23
New Orleans
- Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had six carries for 35 yards, including one that converted for a first down on a fake punt, lost a fumble on a fourth-down play and had two solo special teams tackles while playing 26 offensive snaps and 20 on special teams.
- Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 44 defensive snaps and four on special teams before leaving with an unspecified injury.
Baltimore
- Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had seven tackles, including five solo stops, while playing all 71 defensive snaps for the Ravens.
RAMS 39, 49ERS 10
Los Angeles
- Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Had an assisted special teams tackle while playing six defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.
- JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had two punt returns for 36 yards and a kickoff return for 23 yards while playing six special teams snaps.
San Francisco
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-high nine tackles, including five solo stops and a special teams tackle, while playing all 61 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 13 on special teams.
REDSKINS 20, COWBOYS 17
Washington
- Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Played four special teams snaps.
- Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had a team-leading four receptions for 43 yards and scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He added two carries for 13 yards while playing 23 offensive snaps and three on special teams.
- Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 14 of 25 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown for a 91.8 QB rating. He added four rushes for 16 yards while playing all 60 offensive snaps for the Redskins.
- Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: Had a solo special teams tackle while playing 24 special teams snaps.
Dallas
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Had one reception for 12 yards on three targets while playing 19 offensive snaps and six on special teams.
- Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.
CHIEFS 45, BENGALS 10
Kansas City
- Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Started at center and played all 70 offensive snaps for the Chiefs and eight on special teams.
- Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played three offensive snaps and 17 on special teams.
- Nate Orchard, DL, Utah and Highland High: Not active for game.
Cincinnati
- Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Not active for game as he recovers from a sprained MCL.
FALCONS 23, GIANTS 20
Atlanta
- Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Had an assisted tackle while playing 17 defensive snaps and two on special teams.
New York
- No locals on roster