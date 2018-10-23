SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 23.
Our top headlines:
The University of Utah campus went on lockdown after a fatal shooting Monday night. The suspect was killed. Read more.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is helping the blind to see in South America. Read more.
There’s a reason why faith leaders and the federal government will be in court this week defending the tax code. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost 92-84 to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. Here are three takeaways.
Take a look at what the new Salt Lake City International Airport will look like.
BYU is looking to build on the momentum as it prepares for Northern Illinois. Read more.
Our most popular:
- Dick Harmon: Kalani Sitake triggered the youth movement, now BYU football has to battle consistency because of it
- ‘He just laid there and screamed’: 5 creepy tales from Utah’s haunted houses
- 'I didn't see children, I saw zombies,' said man accused of attacking dance troupe
-
- Historic meeting: President of Peru asks President Nelson to help the country's children
- Watch: After going viral, Utah's LeBaron family is back with 'Phantom of the Opera' medley
Education:Comment on this story
- Utah ACT scores trend upward but lag behind national averages
- Why don't more Utah college students teach? It's more than the money, survey says
- BYU ranks ahead of all Utah colleges or universities in new national report
- What does it cost to keep kids safe? Committee seeks $194 million for school safety, mental health
Some national headlines:
- Turkish president says Jamal Khashoggi’s killing was a planned operation [The Washington Post]
- Mexican ambassador on caravan: We do not promote illegal immigration [The Hill]
- Explosive device mailed to liberal philanthropist George Soros' New York home [NPR]
- U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait as China tensions surge [Al Jazeera]
- Japan's Abe will meet China's Xi — under the shadow of Trump [CNBC]