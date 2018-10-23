David Zalubowski, Associated Press
A police officer stands guard near a trailer in a park along Clear Creek in which the body of a 63-year-old man was found Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Golden, Colo. Police say that a man arrested in a fatal carjacking near the University of Utah is wanted for questioning in the death of the man in Golden. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 23.

Our top headlines:

The University of Utah campus went on lockdown after a fatal shooting Monday night. The suspect was killed. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is helping the blind to see in South America. Read more.

There’s a reason why faith leaders and the federal government will be in court this week defending the tax code. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost 92-84 to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. Here are three takeaways.

Take a look at what the new Salt Lake City International Airport will look like.

BYU is looking to build on the momentum as it prepares for Northern Illinois. Read more.

Our most popular:

Education:

Some national headlines:

  • Turkish president says Jamal Khashoggi’s killing was a planned operation [The Washington Post]
  • Mexican ambassador on caravan: We do not promote illegal immigration [The Hill]
  • Explosive device mailed to liberal philanthropist George Soros' New York home [NPR]
  • U.S. warships sail through Taiwan Strait as China tensions surge [Al Jazeera]
  • Japan's Abe will meet China's Xi — under the shadow of Trump [CNBC]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
