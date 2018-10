OREM — The 4A volleyball tournament begins Wednesday at the UCCU Center at 9 a.m and runs through Thursday. An updated bracket can be found here. You can watch all four courts below:

Court 1

Juan Diego vs. Spanish Fork, 9 a.m.

Desert Hills vs. Green Canyon, 10:30 a.m.

Snow Canyon/Mountain Crest loser vs. Salem Hills/Stansbury loser, noon

Park City/Orem loser vs. Ridgeline/Dixie loser, 1:30 p.m.

Court 2

Sky View vs. Cedar, 9 a.m.

Lehi vs. Bonneville, 10:30 a.m.

Snow Canyon/Mountain Crest winner vs. Salem Hills/Stansbury winner, noon

Park City/Orem winner vs. Ridgeline/Dixie winner, 1:30 p.m.

Court 3

Snow Canyon vs. Mountain Crest, 9 a.m.

Park City vs. Orem, 10:30 a.m.

Juan Diego/Spanish Fork winner vs. Sky View/Cedar winner, noon

Desert Hills/Green Canyon winner vs. Lehi/Bonneville winner, 1:30 p.m.

Court 4