With the high school football regular season coming to an end over UEA break last week, for many schools the athletics focus has already shifted inside to the winter sports.

When it comes to boys basketball, there will be a lot of new faces on the sidelines for the 2018-2019 season as 31 teams will have new head coaches, which includes first-year school Farmington. Last year there were only 16 new head coaches.

In preparation for the upcoming season, which is the second as a six-classification state, here is a rundown of all the coaching changes and links to all 136 boys basketball schedules.

Class 6A: Sanjin Kolovrat (Hillcrest), Jason Long (Wasatch), Scott Briggs (Herriman), Mason Sawyer (West Jordan), Ryan Cuff (American Fork), Robert Ross (Lone Peak).

Class 5A: Kasey Walkenhurst (Farmington), Jeff Jorgensen (Woods Cross), Kyle Straatman (Skyline), Dan Del Porto (West), James Ballstaedt (Wasatch)

Class 4A: Tyler Roberts (Dixie), Doug Meacham (Snow Canyon), Blake Francom (Salem Hills), Brock Randall (Ogden), Jed Thomas (Tooele), Kevin Andersen (Mountain Crest).

Class 3A: Jeff Baird (Summit Academy), David Reichner (ALA), Keith Morris (Union), Travis Black (San Juan)

Class 2A: Jamaal Jenkins (St. Joseph), Rich Wolfet (Utah Military), Eddie Schlierman (Merit Academy), Zack Alvidrez (Rowland Hall), David Evans (Wasatch Academy)

Class 1A: Clifton Peterson (Wayne), Eric Jessen (Piute), Lynn Dalton (Milford), Corbin Fitzgerald (Tintic), TBD (Telos).

Below are links to complete schedules for all 136 high school boys basketball teams in Utah.

Region 1

Clearfield, Davis, Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Syracuse, Weber

Region 2

Cyprus, Granger, Hillcrest, Hunter, Kearns

Region 3

Copper Hills, Herriman, Riverton, Taylorsville, West Jordan

Region 4

American Fork, Bingham, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Westlake

Region 5

Bountiful, Box Elder, Farmington, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross

Region 6

Highland, Murray, Olympus, Skyline, West, East

Region 7

Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Timpview

Region 8

Maple Mountain, Provo, Skyridge, Springville, Timpanogos, Wasatch

Region 9

Canyon View, Cedar, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Region 10

Lehi, Mountain View, Orem, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Uintah

Region 11

Ben Lomond, Bonneville, Juan Diego, Ogden, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele

Region 12

Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View

Region 13

Grantsville, Judge Memorial, Morgan, South Summit, Summit Academy

Region 14

American Leadership, Carbon, Delta, Juab, Maeser Prep, Providence Hall, Union

Region 15

Emery, Grand, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, South Sevier, San Juan

Region 16

Altamont, Duchesne, Layton Christian, North Summit, St. Joseph, Utah Military

Region 17

APA Draper, APA West Valley, Merit Academy, Rockwell, Rowland Hall, Waterford

Region 18

Beaver, Enterprise, Gunnison, Kanab, Millard, North Sevier, Parowan

Region 19

Green River, Monticello, Monument Valley, Pinnacle, Wayne, Whitehorse

Region 20

Bryce Valley, Diamond Ranch, Escalante, Panguitch, Piute, Valley, Water Canyon

Region 21

Dugway, Milford, Tintic (partial), Wendover, West Ridge (partial), Telos

Region 22

ICS, Manila, Rich, Tabiona, Mount Vernon

Independent

Wasatch Academy