With the high school football regular season coming to an end over UEA break last week, for many schools the athletics focus has already shifted inside to the winter sports.
When it comes to boys basketball, there will be a lot of new faces on the sidelines for the 2018-2019 season as 31 teams will have new head coaches, which includes first-year school Farmington. Last year there were only 16 new head coaches.
In preparation for the upcoming season, which is the second as a six-classification state, here is a rundown of all the coaching changes and links to all 136 boys basketball schedules.
Class 6A: Sanjin Kolovrat (Hillcrest), Jason Long (Wasatch), Scott Briggs (Herriman), Mason Sawyer (West Jordan), Ryan Cuff (American Fork), Robert Ross (Lone Peak).
Class 5A: Kasey Walkenhurst (Farmington), Jeff Jorgensen (Woods Cross), Kyle Straatman (Skyline), Dan Del Porto (West), James Ballstaedt (Wasatch)
Class 4A: Tyler Roberts (Dixie), Doug Meacham (Snow Canyon), Blake Francom (Salem Hills), Brock Randall (Ogden), Jed Thomas (Tooele), Kevin Andersen (Mountain Crest).
Class 3A: Jeff Baird (Summit Academy), David Reichner (ALA), Keith Morris (Union), Travis Black (San Juan)
Class 2A: Jamaal Jenkins (St. Joseph), Rich Wolfet (Utah Military), Eddie Schlierman (Merit Academy), Zack Alvidrez (Rowland Hall), David Evans (Wasatch Academy)
Class 1A: Clifton Peterson (Wayne), Eric Jessen (Piute), Lynn Dalton (Milford), Corbin Fitzgerald (Tintic), TBD (Telos).
Below are links to complete schedules for all 136 high school boys basketball teams in Utah.
Region 1
Clearfield, Davis, Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Syracuse, Weber
Region 2
Cyprus, Granger, Hillcrest, Hunter, Kearns
Region 3
Copper Hills, Herriman, Riverton, Taylorsville, West Jordan
Region 4
American Fork, Bingham, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Westlake
Region 5
Bountiful, Box Elder, Farmington, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross
Region 6
Highland, Murray, Olympus, Skyline, West, East
Region 7
Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Timpview
Region 8
Maple Mountain, Provo, Skyridge, Springville, Timpanogos, Wasatch
Region 9
Canyon View, Cedar, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon
Region 10
Lehi, Mountain View, Orem, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Uintah
Region 11
Ben Lomond, Bonneville, Juan Diego, Ogden, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele
Region 12
Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View
Region 13
Grantsville, Judge Memorial, Morgan, South Summit, Summit Academy
Region 14
American Leadership, Carbon, Delta, Juab, Maeser Prep, Providence Hall, Union
Region 15
Emery, Grand, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, South Sevier, San Juan
Region 16Comment on this story
Altamont, Duchesne, Layton Christian, North Summit, St. Joseph, Utah Military
Region 17
APA Draper, APA West Valley, Merit Academy, Rockwell, Rowland Hall, Waterford
Region 18
Beaver, Enterprise, Gunnison, Kanab, Millard, North Sevier, Parowan
Region 19
Green River, Monticello, Monument Valley, Pinnacle, Wayne, Whitehorse
Region 20
Bryce Valley, Diamond Ranch, Escalante, Panguitch, Piute, Valley, Water Canyon
Region 21
Dugway, Milford, Tintic (partial), Wendover, West Ridge (partial), Telos
Region 22
ICS, Manila, Rich, Tabiona, Mount Vernon