SALT LAKE CITY — The mother of a University of Utah student shot and killed on campus by an ex-boyfriend was on the phone with her daughter when the tragedy unfolded.

Classes at the University of Utah were cancelled Tuesday as the campus mourns the shooting death of Lauren McCluskey, a senior from Pullman, Washington, and a star on the track and field team. She was shot and killed about 9 p.m. Monday while in a car near her apartment, sparking a campus-wide lockdown as police looked for the gunman.

"It is with deepest sadness that we let you know that our daughter Lauren McCluskey, age 21, was the University of Utah student who was killed last night," McCluskey's parents said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

An intense manhunt ended about 2 a.m. when police learned the suspected gunman was spotted near the historic Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 239 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (600 South). Inside the church, Melvin Rowland, 37, was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, McCluskey's mother said her daughter dated Rowland for about a month until she learned that he had lied to her about his name, age and criminal history.

"She ended the relationship with her killer on Oct. 9, 2018. He had borrowed her car, and she requested for the University of Utah police (to) accompany her on Oct. 10, 2018 to get the car back. She blocked his and his friends’ phone numbers and complained to University of Utah police that she was being harassed," Jill McCluskey's statement says.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Lauren McCluskey was on the phone with her mother and returning to her apartment from a night class.

"Suddenly, I heard her yell, 'No, no, no!' I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her. My husband called 911. I kept the line open and in a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren’s things were on the ground," the mother said.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan also released a statement Tuesday, calling the shooting a "senseless act."

"This news has shaken not only myself but our entire University of Utah athletics family to its core. We have university counselors and psychologists on standby to support Lauren’s teammates, coaches and friends. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and all of those dear to her,” he said.

McCluskey was majoring in communications and was scheduled to graduate in May.

"She loved to sing and had strength and determination. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed," her mother said.

A vigil for McCluskey is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Trinity AME Church.

According to court records, Rowland was convicted of an amended charge of attempted forcible sexual abuse in 2004 in 3rd District Court and was sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison. A judge ordered the sentence to run concurrently with his conviction in a separate case that same year of enticing a minor over the internet, a second-degree felony. He was given a sentence in that case of one to 15 years in prison.

Because of those convictions, Rowland was listed on the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnapper Registry.

At least two women have filed for protective orders against Rowland since 2004, court records state.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the death of U. student ChenWei Guo, who was shot and killed on campus by a drifter who attempted to steal his car and kidnap a woman who was with him on Oct. 30, 2017. The shooting launched a massive manhunt on campus and in the foothills above the school as police searched for Austin "AJ" Boutain. He was arrested the next day at the Salt Lake Main Library.

More information will be posted throughout the day.