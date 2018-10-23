Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill continues to rack up offensive snaps and impact moments for the New Orleans Saints this season, including in the Saints' 24-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Hill had six carries for 35 yards in the win, and while he lost a fumble on a fourth-down play on a botched pitch, the former Cougar again was relied upon when New Orleans reached the red zone.

"He has become a fixture in the red zone offense, forcing opposing defenses to treat him as a QB, RB and WR depending on where he lines up," Brian Allee-Walsh of the Sun Herald wrote.

Hill had three carries inside the Baltimore 20, as well as one just outside the red zone, in the game. That included his best play of the night, an 11-yard carry where Hill lined up at running back and took a pitch from quarterback Drew Brees 11 yards for a first down to the Ravens 6-yard line on a drive where the Saints scored a touchdown to take a 21-17 lead with 5:04 left in the game.

ESPN's NFL Primetime broke down that play, as well as Hill's impact in the game.

This is what I love to see! @T_Hill4 getting some love on NFL Primetime! pic.twitter.com/KQcyJ8Y1us — Tobi McHardy (@TobiMack) October 23, 2018

Allee-Walsh called Hill a "relative steal" with his $555,000 base salary.

"Simply, with the help of (New Orleans coach Sean) Payton’s fertile mind, Hill has given new meaning to the Wildcat package. I suspect very soon we will see Hill throwing a pass to Brees split out wide in the red zone," Allee-Walsh wrote.

Are they contenders?

BYU's women's volleyball team continues to march on, improving to a perfect 20-0 on the season with wins over Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine last week.

ESPN posed the question: Are the Cougars, who are ranked No. 1 in the country, legit title contenders?

While there are opposing views on both sides of that debate, one thing is for certain: BYU already has beaten the nation's No. 2-ranked team, Stanford, in a five-set thriller that helped vault them to the top spot.

And the Cougars are showing a sense of unity that is helping spur the undefeated run.

"Our freshmen don't play like they're inexperienced, our middles are amazing and Roni (Jones-Perry) is just phenomenal," BYU setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich told ESPN. "This is a fun and special year and there's still so much more we want to do."

Other links

Lions' Ziggy Ansah: I wouldn't wish what I've gone through on anybody (Detroit Free Press)

Andy Reid taking wait-and-see approach with Daniel Sorensen's impending return (Arrowhead Pride)

Saints safety Marcus Williams misses end of Ravens game with injury (NOLA.com)

And finally ...

The Salt Lake Stallions, one of eight teams in the Alliance of American Football, are getting ramped up for their first pro season, which starts in February, and are becoming more active on social media. That included sharing the team's 2019 schedule on Monday night, which prompted responses from several other Alliance teams.