SALT LAKE CITY ― Runaway bride? Well … not quite.

A couple from Michigan tied the knot last week while running in the 41st Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Whitney Black and Steven Phillips took 10 minutes to exchange vows at the 13.1-mile mark before continuing on to finish the race.

While the marathon has been the setting of many marriage proposals, Whitney and Steven’s ceremony was the first wedding that has ever taken place during the race. ABC 7–Detroit reported that the couple said the marathon was the perfect setting for their relationship.

For Black, Sunday morning wasn’t just a milestone because it was her wedding day, it was also her first marathon after a lifetime of medical ailments left her sidelined for multiple races.

See, 14 years ago she was involved in a serious snowmobile accident, and the recovery required 20 surgeries and years of physical therapy.

“[She] was told she may never walk again," Black's brother, McCann Black, told ABC 7–Detroit. "I’m just so proud of her, watching her set these goals and then blow through them has helped our family a great deal."

The Detroit Free Press reported that Black had only recently taken up running after being encouraged by Phillips, who has run 14 marathons, including the one on Sunday.

She overcame yet another obstacle when 18 months ago she was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run accident during a run.

But this wasn’t enough to stop Black. She and Phillips finished the race in four hours and 45 minutes.

“I couldn't have done it without my awesome pacer," she said.