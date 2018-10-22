SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday night it was former Jazzman Jonas Jerebko who came back to beat the Jazz with a last-second tip-in for a Golden State victory.

On Monday night another ex-Jazz player came back to haunt his former team.

No, Shelvin Mack didn’t hit a game-winning shot and wasn’t the main reason the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Jazz.

However, he played a key role in the 92-84 victory as he scored 12 points, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, in 24 minutes of action.

Mack, who is the backup guard for Memphis, played two seasons for the Jazz in 2015-17 and started several games, including the 2017 playoffs. He certainly outplayed Utah’s starting point guard Ricky Rubio, who only managed six points on 1-of-8 shooting and was just 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

This is Mack’s eighth season in the NBA and Memphis is his sixth team.

GOOD MEMORY: Back before Rudy Gobert was a starter in the NBA, he was a force on the international scene and one game stands out in his memory when he went up against current Memphis center Marc Gasol.

It was back in the fall of 2014 when his French team was playing a Spain team that included the Gasol brothers, Marc and Pau, in the Fiba World Cup, which was being played in Spain.

France was playing without its two star players, Tony Parker and Joakim Noah, but was able to knock off Spain 65-52 in the quarterfinal round. Although Gobert only had five points, he grabbed 13 rebounds and got his hand on several shot attempts in the fourth quarter when the French went on a 23-9 run.

When asked Monday if that was the highlight of his career, he said, “I wouldn’t say that, but it definitely was one of the best memories of my career. It was a great atmosphere, beating them at home — it was great.”

However, in Monday night's game, Gasol got the better of Gobert as he finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, compared to 11 points and 12 rebounds for Gobert. And Gasol also got the victory.

GAME NOTES: The Jazz will play the Grizzlies in their next home game on Friday, Nov. 2. Then the two teams will play again on Nov. 12 in Memphis, meaning the Jazz and Grizzlies will meet three times in the first 13 games of the season . . . The Jazz play at Houston Wednesday and will get a break of sorts since Chris Paul will not be playing after being suspended for Saturday night’s fight in the Lakers-Rockets game . . . Usual Grizzlies starter JaMychal Green was out Monday because of a broken jaw, suffered in Friday’s game against Atlanta . . . Donovan Mitchell picked up a technical foul midway through the third quarter for complaining about a call.