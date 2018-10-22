SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was shot and killed on the University of Utah's campus Monday night, prompting a lockdown as police searched for the suspected shooter.

Police were looking for 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, who is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 250 pounds, and said he was wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Melvin Rowland

Rowland was last seen leaving the Medical Towers northbound on foot, officials said. Police said there was previous relationship between Rowland and the woman, who was not immediately identified.

The woman was a student at the U., according to police, but Rowland is not.

Police said they received calls about the shooting around 9 p.m. They believed Rowland and the woman had some kind of a dispute while on campus, but details about the dispute were not immediately available.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Police work near the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus as they search for a shooting suspect in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

A student who identified himself as Anthony said he was walking on campus when he heard four to six quiet gunshots.

"When the shots were fired I was in the garage that is right next to the parking lot, and I was going for a walk, and I heard the shots, and I looked out the window," the student said.

"The shots were really quiet for gunshots though, that's why I wasn't 100 percent sure they were gunshots. When I looked out into the parking lot, I saw a man fitting the description run between the garage and the parking lot, and after that I just ducked behind the wall to stay safe."

Tyler Olsen, an MBA student, described watching police arrive on scene.

"It was really scary to look out the window and see. I saw 15 to 20 police officers right where we're standing right now," Olsen said. "I mean, you're in your home, but nowhere feels safe in that moment."

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin talks to members of the media outside of the South Medical Tower on the University of Utah campus about a search for a shooting suspect in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Students and staff on campus were asked to secure in place as police from multiple agencies searched for Rowland late into Monday night. The lockdown was lifted around 11:50 p.m. as officials said they believed Rowland had left the campus.

Students on campus took to Twitter to express their anxiety while the school was locked down and buzzing with police activity.

"Last year I was a senior in high school, and heard about the shooting … Today I'm a freshmen at the #UniversityOfUtah and I'm on lockdown … I really hope it doesn't become a tradition," Twitter user Ashley Jimenez tweeted.

"#UniversityofUtah second shooting in a year, I've been in college for barely three months and I'm on lockdown from a shooting directly above my dorm. Enough is enough, #GunControlNow," Kendall Jo Smith-Williams wrote.

"Last year when I was in DC, I got the text alert about the shooting at the #UniversityofUtah. I felt helpless. This year, I am at home, about 30 minutes from campus. I still feel helpless. Stay safe, Utes! All I can do is contact friends and make sure that they are safe," Frances Floresca wrote.

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted late Monday night, "My heart goes out to all who have been dealing with the tragic #UofUShooting tonight."

Students and family members were directed to highalert.utah.edu for updates on the situation.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the death of U. student ChenWei Guo, who was shot and killed on campus by a drifter who attempted to steal his car and kidnap a woman was with him on Oct. 30, 2017. The shooting launched a massive manhunt on campus and in the foothills above the school as police searched for Austin "AJ" Boutain, who was arrested the next day at the Salt Lake Main Library.

Contributing: Ashley Kewish