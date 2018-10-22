SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has been placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting on campus Monday night, officials said.

People on campus were asked to secure in place, U. officials tweeted around 10 p.m.

Police are searching for an alleged suspect who is described as a 37-year-old black man. U. officials described him as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 250 pounds, and said he was wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

The man was last seen leaving the medical towers northbound on foot, officials said.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is released.