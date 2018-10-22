SALT LAKE CITY — After suffering a last-second loss to the Golden State Warriors in their home opener on Saturday, the Utah Jazz entered Vivint SmartHome Arena eager to get things back on track and show significant improvement to their defensive game.

But it wasn’t that simple for the Jazz, who struggled to take command from the get-go.

Here are the three main takeaways from Monday night’s 92-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies:

The tempo of the game was much slower than Saturday’s game against the Warriors which lead to fewer points scored from both teams. The Jazz went from scoring 81 points in the first half on Saturday to scoring 84 points total Monday night.

The Jazz's leading scorers were Jae Crowder who finished with 15 points and Donovan Mitchell who added 14. The Jazz finished the game with a field-goal percentage of 35.4 and a 3-point percentage of 25.

The Jazz fought back in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points in the last five minutes, but the rally wasn't enough.

Next 3:

Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Houston (1-2), 6 p.m. MT

Saturday, Oct. 27 at New Orleans (2-0), 5 p.m. MT

Sunday, Oct. 28 at Dallas (2-1), 5 p.m. MT