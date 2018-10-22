Four BYU men’s tennis players will travel to Los Angeles to compete in the 62nd Annual Southern California Intercollegiate Championships held at USC’s David X. Marks Tennis Stadium on Oct. 25-27.

Junior David Ball, sophomore Jacob Tullis and freshmen Brocton Andrus and Kobe Tran will represent the Cougars in both singles and doubles.

BYU will compete against opponents from various schools, including USC, UCLA, Oregon, UC Irvine and Stanford.

Qualifying singles matches begin Thursday while qualifying doubles matches will be played Friday. Players already in the main draw in singles begin play Friday. The championships conclude on Saturday.