ZION NATIONAL PARK — Bad weather has delayed plans to empty and remove the two evaporative toilets at Scout Lookout.

The project was supposed to begin Tuesday and wrap up Thursday, but now it will start Wednesday and wrap up Friday. Because the project will require the use of a helicopter, Angels Landing and the West Rim Trail will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the Grotto Trailhead and the patio just above Scout Lookout on all three days.

The Big Bend Shuttle Stop will also be closed during helicopter operations.

A new four-stall facility being constructed on the site is projected to open at the end of November. In the meantime, visitors should use the restrooms at the Grotto Shuttle Stop before beginning an ascent to Scout Lookout, Angels Landing or further along the West Rim Trail.