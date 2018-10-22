Dixie State’s women’s golf team finds itself in the middle of the pack in seventh place after the opening round of play at the 2018 Fort Lewis Skyhawk Fall Intercollegiate played Monday at the UNM Championship Golf Course.

The Trailblazers finished their opening loop with a combined 14-over-par 306 to trail sixth-place Colorado State-Pueblo (305, +13) by one shot, and they are two strokes back of fifth-place Cal State San Marcos (304, +12). West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Commerce are tied atop the 16-team leaderboard after both squads fired 1-under 291s, followed by Midwestern State (293, +1) in third and Rogers State (296, +4) in fourth.

Sophomore Cailyn Cardall and freshman Tayllore Ward paced the Trailblazers on Monday as each player rolled in three birdies on their way to matching 2-over 75s to stand in an eight-way tie for 16th overall. Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble also had three birdies in carding a 3-over 76 to finish day one tied for 24th, while sophomore Ashley Fernandez (tied for 48th) penciled in one of two eagles recorded in the 90-player field to post a 7-over 80 and freshman Jenique Jacobs (tied for 56th) collected three birdies in firing a 9-over 82.

Dixie State wraps up its 2018 fall schedule in Tuesday's final round, which begins at 8:30 a.m. MT.