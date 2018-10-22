WEST VALLEY CITY — The Utah Cultural Celebration Center's 15th annual Day of the Dead Celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 27.

The family-friendly event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will recognize a sacred Mexican holiday that honors and remembers those who have passed on.

This year's celebration will feature an educational gallery exhibition of community altars and art commemorating the holiday. There will also be Mexican food, live music, dance performances, games, traditional Mexican folk arts and crafts, and other children's activities.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.culturalcelebration.org or at the door.

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center is located 1355 W. 3100 South.