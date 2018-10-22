OGDEN — The city's annual Witchstock Festival, which brings together all kinds of creatures for a lively night of celebratory activities on Historic 25th Street, is set for Saturday, Oct. 27.

The festival has three featured events — the Witches Tea, a private, ticketed event, and the Zombie Crawl and Monster Bash, which are free and open to the community. The night will go as follows:

• The Witches Tea, hosted by the Junior League of Ogden's Jr. Junior League, will begin at 4 p.m. During the event, girls ages 10 to 16 will raise money for yearly projects and activities. There will be a fashion show, live entertainment and a catered dinner. Tickets are $25 per person plus a $2.95 fee. A link to the tickets can be found on ogdencity.com.

• The Zombie Crawl and Monster Bash dance will take place a the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th Street, beginning at 6 p.m., where there will be vendors, food live music and roaming performers. The dance will begin at 8 p.m.

More information and event updates can be found by following Ogden Downtown Alliance on Facebook and Instagram.