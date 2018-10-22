Unified Police Department
A Unified police K-9 named Kuno died when he escaped from his handler's personal pickup truck and was hit by another vehicle on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Kuno and his handler were off-duty.
SALT LAKE CITY — A police K-9 died after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.

Early Monday morning, the 16-month-old German Shepherd named Kuno and his handler were off-duty when the dog escaped from his handler's personal pickup truck. The dog was able to get out of the truck's enclosed shell, according to a news release from the Unified Police Department.

The K-9 had been in training with his handler.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to our K-9 handler who lost his dear friend and partner," police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Kuno has not been identified, police said.

