SALT LAKE CITY — Drug and weapon charges have been filed against a man who was arrested last week in connection with the death of a Sandy woman.

Cody Young, 42, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with possession or use of a controlled substance and unlawful purchase or transfer of a dangerous weapon, both class A misdemeanors. He was also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

Young was booked into Juab County Jail on Oct. 13 after the body of Jan Pearson-Jenkins, 64, was found on a sagebrush hillside about a mile from where the two of them are believed to have gone camping early this month in the Silver City area of Juab County.

Police have not yet said how Pearson-Jenkins died.

"Cody was reported to be in somewhat of a relationship with Jan," a Juab County Jail report states.

After getting into an argument with Pearson-Jenkins, Young allegedly abandoned her in the area where they had been camping.

Pearson-Jenkins did not have a cellphone nor her purse, and she was not dressed for inclement weather, investigators said.

"(Pearson-Jenkins) was nude, and three articles of clothing were found on the ground near her. The female had marks and bruising on the back and legs as well as a mark on her head. It appeared the body had been exposed to the elements for some time," the report states.

According to court documents, Young was in possession of methamphetamine, a drug pipe and a "large knife with a serrated, toothed blade," that police noted was "clearly not a utility knife or a pocket knife."

Young is being held without bail. His initial appearance in 4th District Court is scheduled for Tuesday.