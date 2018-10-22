SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Clean Air Partnership and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality are launching a new wood stove conversion rebate program to help reduce emissions during the state’s dreaded winter inversions.

Rebates are available to homeowners living in Davis, Weber, Salt Lake and Utah counties, as well as portions of Cache, Box Elder and Tooele counties. Low-income homeowners can receive up to a $3,800 rebate to convert a wood-burning appliance to natural gas or propane. Other homeowners can receive up to $2,800.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, smoke from wood-burning stoves and fireplaces is a significant source of emissions during winter inversions — up to 150 tons of emissions over the life cycle of a stove. The fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, can travel into respiratory systems and be harmful to health.

Homeowners can use the rebate to:

• Exchange an operational wood stove (including pellet) for a gas stove (natural gas or propane).

• Convert a wood-burning fireplace to natural gas or propane.

• Exchange an operational uncertified wood stove for an EPA-certified wood stove.

• Turn in an operational wood stove or insert for recycling.

Funding for the rebate program is provided through a grant from the EPA. It marks the second wood stove conversion program held in Utah. Income qualifications, registration details and other information can be found at stoves.utah.gov.