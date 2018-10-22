Parley Pratt, right, plays a game with his sisters Alice, left, and Naomi, and his mother, Lori, in the dinning room of the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Salt Lake City on Monday. The Pratt family is staying in the house while Parley visits Shriners Hospitals for Children - Salt Lake City for therapy on his leg. The Ronald McDonald House, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will host a fall carnival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities will include a petting zoo, carnival, games, food trucks, tours of the facility, live music and a brief program at noon. On Monday, Gov. Gary Herbert signed a declaration marking Oct. 22 Ronald McDonald House Charities Day. The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities is to surround families with the support they need to be near and care for their seriously ill or injured children.

