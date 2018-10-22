SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning Utahns about a jury duty scam.

Several residents have received calls from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals or other law enforcement officers. The caller tells victims that they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Victims are told to they must pay "bail" or a deputy will arrest them.

The callers also tell victims that if they hang up, it will be considered obstruction of justice and that additional charges will be filed.

Victims are told to withdraw $300 to $3,000 from their bank account, buy a prepaid debit card at a grocery or drug store and provide the card information to the caller, according to the marshals service.

The U.S. Marshals say a police officer would never ask someone to buy a prepaid debit cart.