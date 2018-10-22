MURRAY — A woman died Monday afternoon after she walked in front of a train, officials said.

The woman walked in front of a train at a crossing, not a station, when she was hit, said Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky. Additional information, including her name or age, was not immediately available.

The incident happened at 5900 South and 300 West in Murray, according to dispatchers.

A bus bridge was set up from Murray Central to Fashion Place West on all lines, UTA said, and delays are expected in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information is released.